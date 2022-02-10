NFDC Announces Call For Applications For Production/Co-Production Of Feature Films In Various Indian Languages

National Film Development Corporation Limited (NFDC) under the scheme of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (GOI), titled 'Production of films in various Indian languages’ has announced call for applications for funding of feature films.

The application will remain open until 28th February 2022. Interested applicants can apply by visiting official website https://nfdcindia.com/apply-now/ and refer the Production Guidelines to fulfil all application requirements. It is mandatory to send the complete application in hard copy to the Mumbai office of National Film Development Corporation, 6th Floor, Discovery of India Building, Dr Annie Besant Road, Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai – 400018.

In addition to the above, applicants may also send their application to Regional Office(s) in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and branch office in Thiruvananthapuram by visiting nfdcindia.com/contact-us/ for the postal addresses.

NFDC produces and co-produces feature films that reflect the diversity in Indian Cinema, under its extant guidelines for film production. NFDC encourages and promotes filmmakers by undertaking 100% production of their debut film and also takes on projects as a co-producer to uphold the mandate of producing good content in collaboration with independent filmmakers both from India and abroad.

For further queries write to filmproduction@nfdcindia.com or call on 022 66288 288.