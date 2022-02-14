Nick Jonas Flaunts Super Bowl Sunday Decoration At Home; Netizens Question About 'Baby Jonas'

On Sunday, Nick Jonas shared glimpse of his preparations for Super Bowl at his Los Angeles home and said that he and his Priyanka Chopra 'take decorations' very seriously. The video, which was shared by Nick, had a glimpse of balloon decorations, pompoms and all the snacks that were prepared for the evening.

Reacting to Nick's video, a netizen wrote, "You guys are so ready for the super bowl tonight!!! That's awesome I hope you guys have a great time together God bless."

Another netizen wrote, "That looks like a wholesome Super Bowl party."

While some netizens were elated to see Nick and Priyanka having a great time with each other and their pals at their home, others were curious to get a glimpse of their baby.

A netizen wrote, "Was hoping to get a sneak-peek of baby Jonas..."

Another netizen wrote, "We want to see the baby. Where's the baby?"

On January 22, Nick and Priyanka announced the arrival of their baby via surrogacy on their Instagram pages. They wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

While the duo refrained from revealing the gender of their baby, Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra confirmed to a leading daily that the duo welcomed a baby girl.

With respect to work, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, wherein she will share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.