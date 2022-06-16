Nick Jonas Reveals Why He & Priyanka Chopra Spoke About Daughter Malti's Health Concerns On Social Media

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Maria via surrogacy earlier this year. In May while sharing the first photo of their baby girl, the couple had revealed that the little one spent 100 days in NICU before being brought home.

Nick in his latest interview with People, has revealed the reason why he and his actress-wife opened up on their newborn's health concerns on social media.

The Jealous singer said, "I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital."

He further added, "It's eye opening in a lot of ways. And I think it was really important for us to just share that. And make sure that people know that whatever their journey is, whether it's something like we went through or diabetes or whatever challenges might come up, you're not alone."

Nick lauded Priyanka for being a rock during the first few difficult weeks of their baby girl's life and added that the Jee Le Zaraa actress has been the perfect partner to him amid everything.

"Every day is a surprise and presents its own set of challenges and brilliant moments and things that just blow your mind along the way. I'm just having the time of my life watching her grow, it's been a beautiful ride," the singer said while speaking about Malti.

Previously in an interview, the Jumanji actor had said that fatherhood has given him a new perspective on life and added that everything hits harder now that he's a father.