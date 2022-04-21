Nimrat Kaur Explains Her Absence From Bollywood Post Airlift; 'I Haven't Consciously Stayed Away From Films'

Nimrat Kaur first caught everyone's attention with brilliant performance in Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox. Her next Bollywood project was Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift in 2016. After a gap of six years, the actress recently did a film, Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi. In her recent interaction with a leading publication, Nimrat explained his absence from Bollywood post Airlift.

Nimrat told Hindustan Times that she wished that she could have chased her last Hindi project way quicker with a new project and added, "But that's something you can't control, especially me, because I work abroad, too. Straight after Airlift, I went abroad to do a television show called Wayward Pines, which took six months." Before returning to the west to film the eighth season of the TV series, Homeland, she did a Hindi web series titled The Test Case.

Further, Nimrat admitted that the need to match up with her first project, The Lunchbox, drove her to be picky when it came to Bollywood scripts.

"You want to work much more, but things don't fall into place or you don't get the kind of project that you want to do. There are a host of variables that you can't control. I tend to not worry about things that are beyond me, and thankfully, that's a part of my nature," Nimrat said, further adding, "I haven't consciously stayed away from [Bollywood] films. I genuinely wanted to work on more projects."

On being asked if she was worried about being forgotten by the Indian audience because of her long absence from the industry, she explained, "I've enough faith and belief that whichever project I take up in any part of the world, no matter how much time it takes, there will always be a space in the audience's mind for me. I hear things like 'they want to see more of me', and that's very encouraging. It's the 'absence makes the heart grow fonder' kind of thing."

Nimrat Kaur was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam starrer Dasvi.