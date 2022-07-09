Nimrat Kaur On Her Weight Loss Journey After Dasvi: This Phase Has Taught Me To Not Take Anything For Granted

Nimrat Kaur who was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam starrer Dasvi, recently opened up on shedding pounds after gaining around 15kgs for the film. The actress essayed the role of Abhishek Bachchan's wife in the social satire.

Nimrat told ETimes that her weight loss journey after Dasvi was challenging because she ended up tearing her calf muscle. She said that the injury called tennis leg is extremely painful and that it took her around four months to heal.

The Airlift actress said that this slow process of recovery has taught her to be patient. "I have developed tremendous respect for my body now. I listen to it very carefully and understand what it needs. I am not back to my usual fitness routine yet. This phase has taught me to not take anything for granted," Kaur was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Previously, in an Instagram post, Nimrat had shared her journey of gaining weight for her character Bimla Devi and then losing those extra kilos with a body positivity post. Along with her transformation pictures, she had also penned a strong note for all those 'unsolicited advisors' who trolled her for the sudden weight gain.

Speaking about Dasvi, the film condemns ageing and celebrates age-bloomers with Abhishek Bachchan's character of a politician learning the importance of education during his jail term.

"There's always a lot of age tagging. Either you are too old or too young to be doing this or that. Age is genuinely just a number. Some of the wisest people I know are really young at heart, and the liveliest, most energetic people are at a perceivably old age. Whether it's a man or woman, age is a very jaded way of looking at a person," Kaur told the news portal.

The actress concluded by saying that she strongly believes that ageism is extremely outdated and unfashionable.

.