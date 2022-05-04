Nimrat Kaur Reveals Why She Schooled People With Unsolicited Opinions About Her Body Weight Via Instagram

Not so long ago, actress Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram page to reveal that she gained an ample of weight for her last release Dasvi, and during the process she grabbed many eyeballs. At that time, she realised how some people are mean to those who are not born with conventional height, body or colour.

During her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, she revealed why she chose to give it back to the people who had unsolicited opinions about her weight gain and said that they had no basic courtesy.

She told ETimes, "Frankly, it was so much of trolls that I was referring to. That didn't happen to me. It was something that I experienced personally in day-to-day life. I am referring to people who were around me when I was gaining weight or had gained weight, not those who are hiding behind their gadgets."

She went on to add that there were some people whose minds have been conditioned in a manner that makes them feel that they can say anything about anyone's body weight or looks.

"It is as if they have a right to everyone's personal space, and don't realise the sanctity of what is right and what is wrong. No basic courtesy. This was not an unintentional space I was in. I knew I shall return to my normal zone. This was about 18 months ago," added Kaur.

She further said that during the process of prepping up for her character in Dasvi, she decided that she will address the issue on her Instagram page.

"I had a problem with unsolicited comments. I felt so sad and sorry for people who are not born with unconventional height, looks, bodies, or skin colour. A lot of personal awareness is the need of the hour. We can't go and tell anything to anybody just because we have access to them," concluded the actress.