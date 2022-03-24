nitu-chandra-says-people-could-not-digest-that-she-was-able-to-make-it-on-her-own-in-hollywood

Actress Nitu Chandra who rose to fame in 2005 with Garam Masala says that when she made it on her own in Hollywood, no body came forward to appreciated her success, because people could not digest that she achieved that feat without any support or Godfather.

Chandra made her Hollywood debut with Never Back Down: Revolt, and has already signed two more projects which are yet to be announced.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Chandra said, "Everything has changed, and it continues to change with every passing day. It is an ongoing process. But I would like to share one thing which is that people can't digest that I was able to make it on my own in Hollywood."

She further said that it is shocking for people to see a girl climbing the ladder of success on her own. They can't believe it. That's why they are trying to pass its credit to someone else.

She further said, "I am not against anyone and just want to focus on myself. But I would like to tell them that we are all the same, and we have to make our own opportunities and positions, instead of thinking ill about others. Because karma is a big thing."

The Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! actress went on to add that she did not get the credit that she should have gotten earlier, just because she did not have any film background or didn't have any army backing her.

She further asserted that she chose quality work over creepy or shady stuff, and made everything for herself brick by brick. She concluded by saying that it took a long time but now nobody will take her credit from her.