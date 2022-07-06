No Villaintine For Citizens Of UP, Courtesy The Heroes Of UP Police!

In a face-off between the UP Police and 'Ek Villain', who do you think wins? The UP Police has declared that no matter who the villain, they will hunt every single one down! And we have good reason to believe it! Responding to Ek Villain Returns' poster, UP Police tweeted, "'Ek Tha Villain' Going beyond the call of duty everyday, the #HeroesOfUPP ensure citizens safety & hunt down villains one by one. #NoVillainReturns"

In another tweet, they wrote, "'Be Nobody's Villaintine' ... .because the only sequel to crime is prison! Dial 112 to make #TeriGalliyan safer. #NoVillainReturns"

Darker, grimmer and full of adrenaline-pumping action, Ek Villain Returns will be back on the big screen on 29 July 2022. The film's posters say it all! With the faces of the ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, hidden behind the mask, the poster has the words, 'Heroes Don't Exist', engraved on it. Along with the tweet, the UP Police also posted an edited version of the Ek Villain Returns poster that read, 'Heroes Do Exist'. Looks like the Ek Villain Returns fever has gripped the nation everywhere!

Starring a powerful ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns will release worldwide on 29th July 2022. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.