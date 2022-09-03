Nora Fatehi Grilled By Cops In Extortion Case; Actress Denies Connection With Jacqueline Fernandez

The Delhi Police EOW (Economic Offences Wing) questioned actress Nora Fatehi on Friday (September 2, 2022) in connection with Rs 200 Crore extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Special CP (Crime and EoW) Ravindra Singh Yadav told The Indian Express that they have summoned four to five people, which includes Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

As per a report in ANI, Nora co-operated with the officials during the questioning. She was grilled for around 7 hours where she claimed that she wasn't aware of Chadrashekhar's criminal background. She mentioned that she had no connection with Jacqueline Fernandez, and that both of them were speaking to Sukesh separately.

Jacqueline's name as been mentioned as an accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

During the probe by Delhi Police EOW, Nora was asked over 50 questions regarding what gifts she received, who she talked to, and where did she meet them.

According to the report in ANI, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge claimed that she had once spoken to Chandrashekhar's wife for a nail art function after which she often called her up. Speaking about the gifts, Nora claimed that she was gifted a BMW by them, among other things. The actress told the cops that she didn't not know of Sukesh's criminal background, and that the conman often had conversations with her manager and cousin, but very few with her.

In the investigation so far, the Enforcement Directorate, in its supplementary chargesheet filed against Jacqueline, claimed that she admitted to them that Sukesh Chandrashekar gave Rs 15 lakh in cash to writer Advaita Kala for a script she had written for the actress. This contradicts Jacqueline's earlier statement to the agency wherein she had said that she gave only flowers and chocolates to Kala. This transaction is now under the scanner.

As per a report in Indian Express, the chargesheet mentioned that when ED confronted Jacqueline about the discrepancies between her two statements, the actress said that it was because of the fear of the ED, stress and reputation of her family members.

Previously, Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil had claimed that the allegations against Jacqueline by ED are baseless and not true.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the prime accused in this Rs 200 Crore extortion case, has been charged with duping Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh while he was lodged in Tihar jail.