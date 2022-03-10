Nora Fatehi Shares Her Ordeal Of Performing For The First Time Post COVID-19 Recovery

Recently, Nora Fatehi offered a spectacular performance at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai, burning the stage with her killer moves for almost an hour. Tabulating the experience of her first ever performance post recovering from COVID in her vlog, Nora Fatehi shared the glimpses of her EXPO 2020 feat.

The vlog documents Nora Fatehi's entire experience of the performance, right from the rehearsals, costume selection, make-up, to the actual performance on stage and the BTS encounters after that.

Opening up about her COVID recover, Nora Fatehi said, "I'm just so grateful for everything, I recovered from COVID just recently so I hadn't danced, hadn't done anything physical since I've gotten sick. It had really taken a toll on my body, on my bones, and my stamina."

The actress further said, "I really started appreciating my health and the opportunities I'm getting."

Regarded as a Global Star, Nora Fatehi performed for a diverse crowd of over 30000 people from different parts of the world at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai on 16th February.

Recalling the experience, Nora Fatehi said, "Part of who I am as an artist and as a part of the work that I do and the branding that I have is all about diversity, it's all about bringing in different cultures together that people globally can relate to."

Nora futher added, "It's very important that we really really represent the different parts of the world, because I know my fans are diverse and they want that."

One of the most popular and successful performers not just in India but also a celebrated personality across the globe, Nora Fatehi has paved her path to stardom with innumerable chartbusters and remarkable performances.

Scaling an inspiring journey, Nora Fatehi has carved her place as one of the most loved, popular and successful performers with a global imprint as an international icon.

Venturing into astonishing avenues through her work, Nora Fatehi has been the only Bollywood artist to share the stage of an international convention with the likes of Nick Jonas and Kehlani. Earlier, Nora created history with her iconic performance at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris joining the league of international pop stars.