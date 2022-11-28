Nora Fatehi Wipes Away Her Tears As She Remembers Being ‘BETRAYED' In Love |Watch Video

Nora Fatehi has established herself as one of the most sought-after celebrities in the industry. She has been gracing the dance show on Colors tv as one of the judges. The actress recently got emotional during one of the show's contestants' dance acts and couldn't stop her tears while watching it. Television celebrity Sriti Jha danced to Nora's album Bada Pachtaoge, which left the latter teary-eyed.

Jha's heart touching performance on the finale episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 left actor-dancer Nora Fatehi overwhelmed. She went down memory lane, recalling the time when she was shooting for the 2019 song sung by Arijit Singh. The actress, who usually keeps her private life away from the limelight, couldn't stop crying and spoke about suffering heartbreak after seeing the dance act.

Sriti Jha's performance and emotions were so on point that it touched Nora's heart and moved her so much that she stated in the show how relatable it was for her. She further said that she could understand the situation as she was going through something very similar personally back then.

For the unfamiliar, Bada Pachtaoge was filmed with Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal, and Prabh Uppal. The song was about betrayal in love. Many people are unaware that Nora and Angad Bedi were in a relationship at the time. Bada Pachtaoge words were penned down by Jaani and music was done by B Praak. The song was a part of the Jaani Ve album and was at the top of the charts upon its release.

Take a look:-

The video of Sriti's dance performance on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and the judges reaction was shared on the channels' Instagram page. The video clip is going viral on the internet as it shows Nora's tears rolling down her cheeks while Sriti is dancing on the stage. After the performance gets over, Nora is seen saying in Hindi, "Sriti and Vivek, the performance you gave on my song, I could relate to it. When I filmed this song, I was going through a similar emotional situation, which I was able to use in my performance."

She then added, "This might not be your best performance in terms of dance, but it was emotional..."

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in a dance number Manike in Thank God opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Up next, Nora has 100 Percent along with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill.