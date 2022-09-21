Not RRR Or The Kashmir Files, Pan Nalin's Chhello Show Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2023

It's official! The Film Federation of India (FFI) on Tuesday (September 20), announced that they have selected Pan Nalin's Gujarati film Chhello Show as India's official entry to Oscars 2023.

The film's director Pan Nalin, elated with this news, took to his Twitter handle and posted, "OMG! What a night this going to be! Gratitude to Film Federation of India and thank you FFI jury members. Thank you for believing in Chhello Show. Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens!"

FFI president TP Aggarwal told PTI that the 17-member jury unanimously selected Chhello Show over films like SS Rajamouli's RRR, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

"The 17-member jury unanimously chose Chhello Show. There were a total of 13 films of different languages including six in Hindi- Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Anek, Jhund, Badhaai Do and Rocketry-and one each in Tamil (Iravin Nizhal), Telugu (RRR), Bengali (Aparajito) and Gujarati (Chhello Show) as well as few others," Aggarwal told PTI.

FFI issued a press note that read, "Chhelo Show is a film that transcends the banal narrative of the regular Indian reality shown abroad and touches the emotional chords of every film buff around the world. The narrative is impactful, with cinematic moments captured in great details, captivating performances, visual beauty and auditory effects. It showcases the Indian nuances and heritages subtly and truthfully which be an eye opener for the foreign audience.It begins innovatively and ends with a ray of hope."

Helmed by Pan Nalin who is known for films like Samsara and Angry Indian Goddesses, Chhello Show is a coming-of-age drama about a young boy who begins a lifelong love affair with cinema after bribing his way into a rundown movie palace and watching films from the projection booth.

Starring Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Rahul Koli, Chhello Show had its world premiere as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year. It also bagged multiple awards during its festival run, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain where it also enjoyed commercial success during its theatrical run. After stealing hearts across the world, Chhello Show is now slated to release in India on October 14.