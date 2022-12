A new December morning is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan becoming the only Indian to be named in Empire Magazine's list of 50 greatest actors of all time to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary getting an opportunity to save Ankit Gupta from eviction in Bigg Boss 16, death threats for SRK over the Pathaan controversy, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Ayodhya Seer On Besharam Rang Row: SRK Will Be Burned Alive In a violent statement, Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni reacted to the ongoing controversy over Deepika Padukone donning a saffron bikini in the Besharam Rang song. Stating that Pathaan makers have hurt religious sentiments, the Ayodhya seer threatened to kill Shah Rukh Khan. He said, "People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shah Rukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive."

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Gets Power To Save Ankit Gupta From Eviction As Ankit Gupta got nominated this week in Bigg Boss 16, her 'good friend' Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will get a power to save him from eviction. As shown in the latest promo, Bigg Boss will give her two options - press the buzzer, save Rs 25 lakh, and evict Ankit or not press it and save her BFF. Now, it'll be interesting to see what she'll finally decide. pic.twitter.com/BnxMdB6Goa — Nahyan (@Priyankitadores) December 20, 2022

SRK Only Indian Actor In List Of 50 Greatest Actors Of All Time Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been featured in Empire Magazine's international list of 50 greatest actors of all time. Other prominent actors added to the list are Tom Hanks, Kate Winslet, and Brando. SRK is the only Indian actor on the list. Empire's list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you.



