Post The Success Of Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha Frontlines Another Film With An Important Subject

Nushrratt
Bharuccha
is
on
a
roll,
to
say
the
least.
The
actress
is
now
all
set
to
frontline
another
important
subject,
Janhit
Mein
Jaari,
directed
by
Raaj
Shandilya,
post
the
success
of
her
first
solo
lead
project,
Chhorii.
Taking
to
her
social
media,
Nushrratt
shared,
"Padh
liya
na?
Ab
ise
bhi
note
karlo,
#JanhitMeinJaari
releasing
in
cinemas
10th
June
2022
🔊"
She
donned
upon
a
plain
tank
top
which
read,
"STALKING
karne
se
sharam
karo
CONDOM
istemal
karne
se
nahin."
Nushrratt
Bharuccha
in
her
first
solo
lead,
Chhorii,
tried
to
put
light
on
the
issue
of
female
infanticide.
Janhit
Mein
Jaari
revolves
around
the
actress,
who
steps
into
the
role
of
a
young
girl
from
Madhya
Pradesh,
who
takes
up
the
job
of
selling
condoms
in
her
town.
The
film
traces
her
journey
as
she
faces
challenges
due
to
social
taboo,
while
also
fighting
back
her
family
and
the
neighbourhood.
The
film
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres
on
10th
June.