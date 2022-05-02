Post The Success Of Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha Frontlines Another Film With An Important Subject

Nushrratt Bharuccha is on a roll, to say the least. The actress is now all set to frontline another important subject, Janhit Mein Jaari, directed by Raaj Shandilya, post the success of her first solo lead project, Chhorii. Taking to her social media, Nushrratt shared, "Padh liya na? Ab ise bhi note karlo, #JanhitMeinJaari releasing in cinemas 10th June 2022 🔊"

She donned upon a plain tank top which read, "STALKING karne se sharam karo CONDOM istemal karne se nahin."

Nushrratt Bharuccha in her first solo lead, Chhorii, tried to put light on the issue of female infanticide. Janhit Mein Jaari revolves around the actress, who steps into the role of a young girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboo, while also fighting back her family and the neighbourhood.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on 10th June.