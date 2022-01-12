Nushrratt Bharuccha Joins Vidya Balan And Shraddha Kapoor As She Achieves This MAJOR Feat

Nushrratt Bharuccha finally came into her own as a performer and delivered her career's finest in the horror drama Chhorii. While Nushrratt established herself as one of the most popular young stars with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, it was with Chhori that she finally got her due with raw and real performance.

After the massive appreciation that Chhorii has received on the OTT platform, the makers recently announced Chhorii 2 carrying forward the story from the last film. This makes Nushrratt Bharuccha, the only actress after Vidya Balan and Shraddha Kapoor to headline a movie franchise.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Announces Chhorii 2; Says 'It's Your Love & Encouragement That's Bringing Us Back'

While Vidya led the way with films like Kahaani and Kahaani 2, there were also reports of Shraddha Kapoor returning with Stree 2. What stands confirmed though is Nushrratt Bharuccha taking centre stage in Chhorii 2, which promises double the level of squirms and chills.

Chhorii Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha Plays Peek-A-Boo With Horror And Takes You By Surprise

While we often witness male stars carrying forward successful film franchises, it's very rare to see our leading ladies do the same. Vidya Balan was the first to break the mould and carry a successful franchise on her shoulders. When we talk about her films, her popular Kahaani franchise pops upright on the top. Now with the reports of Chhorii 2, the makers seem to have put their confidence in Nushrratt's ability to take the franchise ahead. This is especially impressive for someone who made a splash in the romantic-comedy space and is already headlining a horror franchise and a challenging genre this early in her career.

The horror was Nushrratt's first solo lead, one that won her praise from the audience and critics alike as she single-handedly shouldered the film with a vulnerable yet power-packed performance.