Nushrratt Bharuccha Reveals Why She Is Single; My Personal Life Has Gone Into Some Black Hole

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha whose latest release Janhit Mein Jaari is running in the theatres, spoke about her personal life and said that it has gone into some black hole. While speaking to a media portal, Nushrratt said that one needs a person and time to have a romantic life, but unfortunately, she doesn't have any of that!

She told ETimes, "My personal life has gone into some black hole (laughs!) Honestly, you need two things to have a healthy romantic life - time and a person. Chalo, ek koi ladka bhi ho mere pass as an option toh main time nikaal bhi lu. Par koi hain hi nahi aas pass (Even if I have a guy as an option, I might make time for him. But no one is there)."

She further said that she is constantly shooting, and she doesn't want to date somebody from the same field as hers. Otherwise, the conversations tend to revolve around work. She went on to add that she would prefer to hang out with somebody who comes from another background and a different school of thought.

"But where do I find a human like this? I have been advised to get on dating apps, which I am not into! So, let's see," said Bharuccha.

While personal life of Nushrratt has taken a back seat, her professional life is on the right track.

Speaking about the same, she said that as an actor, she is extremely happy with the kind of space she has created for herself.

"At the time of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, my aunt would say, "Agli baar tu kuch aisi picture kyun nahi karti jahan par tu actually kuch kar rahi ho." Then, when films like Chhalaang, Chhorii or a web project like Ajeeb Daastaans happened, I started feeling satisfied as an actor. Even my family was happy about this change. It has been a fun, fruitful and rewarding journey. It wasn't easy though, and yes, there were emotional setbacks along the way too," said Bharuccha.