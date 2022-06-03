Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari Title Song Out Now; The Groovy Track Celebrates Strength Of Women

While
party
songs
have
become
a
mainstay
of
several
composers,
few
manage
to
bring
as
much
swag
to
it
as
Raaftar.
The
latest
song
to
be
released
from
the
album
of
Janhit
Mein
Jaari
has
gained
immense
popularity
is
High
on
beats,
the
track
brings
a
perfect
mix
of
fun
and
catchy
rhythm
and
hard-hitting
lyrics
which
will
keep
the
listeners
engrossed!
The
title
track
is
penned
by
Prini
Siddhant
Madhav,
and
is
sung
by
Raaftar
&
Nakash
Aziz,
while
the
amazing
and
path-breaking
lyrics
are
by
writer-producer,
Raaj
Shaandilya.
Janhit
Mein
Jaari
is
a
Bhanushal
Studios
Limited
and
Think
Ink
pixturez
productions
in
association
with
Shree
Raghav
Entertainment
LLP.
The
film
is
directed
by
Jai
Basantu
Singh,
produced
by
Vinod
Bhanushali,
Kamlesh
Bhanushali,
Vishal
Gurnani,
Raaj
Shaandilyaa,
Vimal
Lahoti,
Shraddha
Chandavarkar,
Bunty
Raghav,
Co-Produced
by
Juhi
Parekh
Mehta,
a
Zee
Studios
Release
and
it
will
release
in
cinemas
on
June
10th.