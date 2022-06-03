    For Quick Alerts
      Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari Title Song Out Now; The Groovy Track Celebrates Strength Of Women

      While party songs have become a mainstay of several composers, few manage to bring as much swag to it as Raaftar. The latest song to be released from the album of Janhit Mein Jaari has gained immense popularity is High on beats, the track brings a perfect mix of fun and catchy rhythm and hard-hitting lyrics which will keep the listeners engrossed!

      The title track is penned by Prini Siddhant Madhav, and is sung by Raaftar & Nakash Aziz, while the amazing and path-breaking lyrics are by writer-producer, Raaj Shaandilya.

      Janhit Mein Jaari is a Bhanushal Studios Limited and Think Ink pixturez productions in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP. The film is directed by Jai Basantu Singh, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shraddha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Co-Produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, a Zee Studios Release and it will release in cinemas on June 10th.

      Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 21:39 [IST]
