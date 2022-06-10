Nushrratt Bharuccha's Parents Get Teary-Eyed During The Screening Of Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Janhit Mein Jaari has been released today and we can barely keep our calm. Netizens are overwhelmed with excitement and are eager to know how the story of Manokamna unfolds in the film. Meanwhile, Janhit Mein Jaari was screened yesterday and just like every parent, Nushrratt's parents marked their presence in the screening.

Post the screening was over, Nushratt's parents got teary eyed and the entire Bharuccha family shared a very intimate moment. Her parents could be seen swell and proud of their daughter's success.

Have a look at the video.

Talking about the same, her father says "I saw a lovely actress on screen, I didn't believe that was my daughter". While her mother added "It was really really good and I am so proud of her. God bless her and I hope she sees more and more success in her life".

Besides Nushrratt, Chhori director Vishal was also all praise for her film. Reviewing her performance, he said, "You are scaling newer heights and conquering newer horizons, my dear @nushrrattbharuccha To convey such poignant message while, while making the audience laugh. Striking the right balance is not an easy task. Totally loved the film. You are the best."

Nushrratt and Vishal collaborated for the first time with Chhorii and after its humongous success, the duo is set to come back on screen with Chhorii 2.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, Ram Setu opposite Akshay Kumar and a pan India film with Bellamkonda Srinivas.