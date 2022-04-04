Om Raut Says Prabhas Looks Picture-Perfect As Adipurush; Reveals How Actor Prepped Up To Play Lord Rama

After the stupendous success of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, director Om Raut's next outing is the ambitious project Adipurush which features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. The film is Raut's take on the Indian mythological epic 'Ramayana'.

Recently, in an interview with a leading tabloid, Om Raut opened up on how Prabhas prepped up for his character in Adipurush. The filmmaker revealed that he had asked Prabhas to work on his body shape since he plays Lord Rama who is an archer, and archers have a different type of body shape, like a V - they are broad at the shoulder and narrow at the waist.

Raut continued, "Also, he took training in speaking pure Hindi. He worked on getting the diction right. Although Telugu is his mother tongue, he had to practice that too, because he had to speak shudh (pure) Telugu. And over and above all of this, he had to project calmness. Of course, Prabhas' eyes are so beautiful that he could achieve that - he looks picture-perfect as Adipurush." Prabhas' character in the film is called Raghav, another name for Rama.

Further, the director was all praise for Prabhas and called him 'one of the nicest persons to work with'.

"He is kind hearted and also very logical. Apart from all his gestures like bringing us home-cooked lunch, the best aspect of him is that he always looks out for people on the sets irrespective of how big or small they are," the tabloid quoted the Tanhaji director as saying.

In the same interview, Om Raut also talked about casting Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Lankesh in his film. He said that he roped in the actor to play Raavan as he needed a great personality and someone with great intensity and panache for that character. Raut said that since Saif had earlier played the role of an antagonist in Tanhaji, he believed that he had the ability to pull off any role with elan. The filmmaker also expressed his gratitude towards Saif. He went on to say that actors of such calibre don't easily agree to play antagonists, but Saif readily agreed to do Adipurush.

Adipurush is slated to release in theatres in January 2023.