OM: The Battle Within Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur Is A Fearless Warrior, Sanjana Sanghi Also Packs A Punch

The
most
anticipated
action
drama
OM:
The
Battle
Within,
starring
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
and
Sanjana
Sanghi
is
set
to
release
on
July
1.
The
film's
trailer
confirms
the
movie
holds
a
powerful
tale
which
will
engage
the
viewers
from
the
first
scene.
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
will
be
seen
in
an
extremely
valiant
and
aggressive
role,
performing
undaunted
daredevil
stunts,
firing
guns
and
fighting
to
protect
the
nation.
The
trailer
also
portrays
actor
Sanjana
Sanghi
in
a
never-
seen
before
avatar.
Skipping
the
glamorous
side,
the
actress
will
be
seen
in
an
action-role
for
the
first
time
ever
on
the
silver
screen,
raising
the
action
quotient
of
the
movie.
The
movie
also
features
star
cast
like
Actor
Jackie
Shroff,
Prakash
Raj,
Ashutosh
Rana
and
Prachi
Shah
in
pivotal
role.
Zee
Studios
and
Ahmed
Khan
present,
A
Paper
Doll
Entertainment
Production,
produced
by
Zee
Studios,
Shaira
Khan
and
Ahmed
Khan,
OM
-The
Battle
Within
is
directed
by
Kapil
Verma.
The
film
is
all
set
to
release
in
cinemas
on
1st
July
2022.