      OM: The Battle Within Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur Is A Fearless Warrior, Sanjana Sanghi Also Packs A Punch

      The most anticipated action drama OM: The Battle Within, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi is set to release on July 1. The film's trailer confirms the movie holds a powerful tale which will engage the viewers from the first scene.

      Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in an extremely valiant and aggressive role, performing undaunted daredevil stunts, firing guns and fighting to protect the nation.

      The trailer also portrays actor Sanjana Sanghi in a never- seen before avatar. Skipping the glamorous side, the actress will be seen in an action-role for the first time ever on the silver screen, raising the action quotient of the movie.

      The movie also features star cast like Actor Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in pivotal role.

      Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, OM -The Battle Within is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release in cinemas on 1st July 2022.

      Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 13:42 [IST]
      X