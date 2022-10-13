    For Quick Alerts
      On Alia Bhatt’s First Karva Chauth Post Marriage, Neetu Kapoor Sends Love To Her Darling Daughter-In-Law

      Alia Bhatt created massive headlines when she married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. The couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony after dating each other for around five years. It was a dreamy wedding and ever since then, Alia is often seen sharing beautiful pics with her main man on social media. Interestingly, it's Alia's first Karva Chauth today and her mother in law Neetu Kapoor made sure to make it a special day for the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress.

      Taking to her Instagram handles, Neetu shared a beautiful picture of Alia and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The pic happened to be from Alia's D-day and she looked stunning in her bridal look. The diva was seen sitting on a couch with her sister Riddhima who was dressed in a golden outfit. Neetu sent love to both Alia and Riddhima on Karva Chauth and wrote, "Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth #myjaans" along with heart emoticons. Soon, Riddhima took to the comment section and dropped hearts for Neetu.

      Meanwhile, Alia is currently enjoying the best phase of her life as she is expecting her first child. The Raazi actress shared the big news along with a pic from her ultrasound in the hospital and captioned the post as, "Our baby ..... coming soon". Talking about the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen making her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone.

      Read more about: alia bhatt neetu kapoor
      X