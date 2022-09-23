On Her 79th Birthday, Ajay Devgn And Kajol Wish Tanuja
With performances in films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Mere Jeevan Saathi, and Paisa Ya Pyaar, veteran actress Tanuja took no time to warm her way to the audience's heart. Her grip remains firm even to this day. As such, On her 79th birthday, her daughter Kajol and son-in-law Ajay Devgn, along with millions of fans across the world, took to social media to wish her and celebrate the joyous event.
Ajay Devgn posted Tanuja's photo on Twitter and wrote in the caption, "Birthday(party popper emoji) wishes &Respects to Tanujaji(balloon emoji), Here's wishing you happiness always(red heart emoji)."In the photo, Tanuja wore a white sari with a yellow blouse, adorned with a silver and pearl necklace and earrings. She was smiling radiantly in the pic. Many of Tanuja's fans replied to the post saying, "Happy Birthday @tanujaji", and "Wishing you a very happy birthday Tanjaji(Birthday Cake emoji x2)" Devgn then posted the same photo on his Instagram Stories.
Kajol, on the other hand, posted a video on her Instagram Stories depicting Tanuja's filmy journey from being a child actor to her appearance on a reality show. Asha Bhosle's evergreen song 'Raat Akeli Haim Bhuj Gaye Diye' from Jewel Thief was playing in the background. At the end of the video, a text appeared saying, "Happy Birthday Ma..."
Along
with
the
video,
Kajol
posted
a
comment
where
she
claimed
that
Tanuja
completed
70
odd
years
in
movies
and
48
years
as
a
mother.
Throughout
the
journey,
Kajol
never
felt
anything
but
safe
and
loved.
She
wrote,
"So
many
trials
and
yet
she
discussed
everything
that
makes
a
life
worth
living
with
us.
She
says,
"if
I
keep
telling
u
these
things
then
one
day
they
will
take
root
when
u
need
them
the
most." She
added,
"You
taught
us
to
soar
not
by
throwing
us
off
the
cliff
but
by
flying
off
it
yourself
and
letting
us
watch
u
soar
unafraid."
In
the
end,
she
penned,
"You
will
always
be
my
captain
and
my
queen...love
you
to
the
moon
and
back
mom.
#tanuja."
Ajay will be next seen in Thank God with Siddharth Malhotra. Kajol is currently filming for her debut web series The Good Wife which will air on Disney+ Hotstar.