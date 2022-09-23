On Her 79th Birthday, Ajay Devgn And Kajol Wish Tanuja

With performances in films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Mere Jeevan Saathi, and Paisa Ya Pyaar, veteran actress Tanuja took no time to warm her way to the audience's heart. Her grip remains firm even to this day. As such, On her 79th birthday, her daughter Kajol and son-in-law Ajay Devgn, along with millions of fans across the world, took to social media to wish her and celebrate the joyous event.

Ajay Devgn posted Tanuja's photo on Twitter and wrote in the caption, "Birthday(party popper emoji) wishes &Respects to Tanujaji(balloon emoji), Here's wishing you happiness always(red heart emoji)."In the photo, Tanuja wore a white sari with a yellow blouse, adorned with a silver and pearl necklace and earrings. She was smiling radiantly in the pic. Many of Tanuja's fans replied to the post saying, "Happy Birthday @tanujaji", and "Wishing you a very happy birthday Tanjaji(Birthday Cake emoji x2)" Devgn then posted the same photo on his Instagram Stories.

Kajol, on the other hand, posted a video on her Instagram Stories depicting Tanuja's filmy journey from being a child actor to her appearance on a reality show. Asha Bhosle's evergreen song 'Raat Akeli Haim Bhuj Gaye Diye' from Jewel Thief was playing in the background. At the end of the video, a text appeared saying, "Happy Birthday Ma..."

Along with the video, Kajol posted a comment where she claimed that Tanuja completed 70 odd years in movies and 48 years as a mother. Throughout the journey, Kajol never felt anything but safe and loved. She wrote, "So many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us. She says, "if I keep telling u these things then one day they will take root when u need them the most." She added, "You taught us to soar not by throwing us off the cliff but by flying off it yourself and letting us watch u soar unafraid." In the end, she penned, "You will always be my captain and my queen...love you to the moon and back mom. #tanuja."

Ajay will be next seen in Thank God with Siddharth Malhotra. Kajol is currently filming for her debut web series The Good Wife which will air on Disney+ Hotstar.

