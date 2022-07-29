On Stormy Days, Your Spirit And Enthusiasm Are Your Shields, Says Celeb Fitness Trainer Omkar Shewale

We have known the renowned celebrity fitness trainer, Omkar Shewale, for quite a long time. He has brought his expertise and understanding of fitness to tutor not only celebrities but millions of others. Omkar is a sports nutritionist, fitness instructor and has a Taekwondo Black Belt. To find out more about him and his passion, we got in touch with the trainer and asked a few questions!

What motivated you to be a fitness trainer and how was your journey?

I grew up watching the great Arnold Schwarzenegger! Moreover, I was always inclined toward gymming and sports. Getting a well-maintained and perfectly carved physique was my deepest desire, and therefore, when my age-mates were busy building a secured future, I chose to create my own destiny by following my passion. Of course, the journey was tough, but this was all I ever wanted.

You have been singer Darshan Raval's fitness trainer for years now. How would you describe your bond with him?

It has been a wonderful journey toiling with him. We share a very good brotherly bond with each other, and he has supported me throughout my journey. I will unquestionably take our memories to the ends of the earth.

Do you think that social media has helped you promote your fitness goals?

Social media is a very powerful tool, and yes, it has helped me reach a cosmic number of people. I have made content for Instagram and also for YouTube. I would continue to share my knowledge until it had reached the last man on Earth.

What message would you pass on to fitness enthusiasts and people who want to be celebrity fitness trainers.

I would advise them not just to pick the profession but to strive for excellence. To be a great trainer, one must know the art inside out. Connect with many other resources; read books and articles on fitness-related topics; follow their instructions diligently. And always remember that on stormy days, your spirit and enthusiasm are your shields.

What are your future plans?

I'm planning to create home workout content for my followers covering different levels, i.e., beginner, intermediate, and pro. I'm also looking forward to training other celebrities from the industry. Moreover, I also wish to start my own fitness brand.