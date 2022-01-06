Once She Had Blamed Aishwarya Rai, But Now Somy Ali States Different Reason Behind Break Up With Salman Khan

Here's What She Said..

"I learned a lot from his parents and household. I also learned from Salman. Ultimately, in any relationship, if you are not happy, it's better to part ways. That was the case of the relationship between Salman and me. I decided to go back to America," stated Somy.

Somy Ali Reveals Salman Khan's Reply When She Proposed Marriage To Him

Somy Also Spoke About Salman's Parents

Speaking about Salman's family, Somy said, "What I learned from his parents is so phenomenal. They had an open house. Every day people would come and go. They would be loving and feed them. The door was never locked. Another pivotal lesson I learned is that we are all the same. They did not differentiate in religion at all. They never saw any difference in religion. It is very important to learn from them."

Did You Know What Somy Had Said In 2011?

While speaking to Hindustan Times, when Somy was asked who came between her and Salman, without batting an eyelid, she took the name of Aishwarya Rai. However, she was quick to add, "They both did what they felt was the right thing to do at that time."

Somy Ali Claims Aryan Khan Is Being 'Used' By Judicial System; 'Why Are We Making Him Sound Like A Monster?'

Salman Was Somy's First Boyfriend

In the same interview, Somy had revealed that she had huge crush on Salman and he was also her first boyfriend.

"The crush led me to leave Florida and move to India and join films just so I could find him and get married. You have a license to do idiotic things when you're 15," had said Somy.