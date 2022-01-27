Onir Lauds Rajkummar-Bhumi's Badhaai Do; 'At Least Some In Uniform Can Be Shown As Homosexual'

The
makers
of
Rajkummar
Rao-Bhumi
Pednekar's
Badhaai
Do
recently
unveiled
the
trailer
of
the
film.
It
was
lauded
by
netizens
as
they
talked
about
how
they
are
eagerly
waiting
to
watch
the
film
on
big
screen.
One
amongst
them
is
filmmaker
Onir.
The
Bas
Ek
Pal
director
congratulated
the
makers
of
Badhaai
Do
for
the
queer
angle
in
the
film.
He
tweeted,
"At
least
Some
in
Uniform
can
be
shown
as
homosexual.
Looking
forward
to
what
looks
like
a
fun
film
directed
by
#HarshavardhanKulkarni.
Congratulations
@RajkummarRao
@bhumipednekar
for
stepping
into
and
celebrating
the
beautiful
Queer.#PRIDE."