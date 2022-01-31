Onir On Priyanka Chopra Welcoming Baby Via Surrogacy: No One Has The Right To Judge

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently embraced parenthood by welcoming a baby girl via surrogacy. While many fans congratulated the new parents for their new journey, there was also a section of people who trolled the actress for opting for surrogacy.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with ETimes, filmmaker Onir was asked to share his thoughts on the same. Speaking about it, the Bas Ek Pal director said that there are various reasons why a woman would want to embrace motherhood via surrogacy and no one has a right to judge them. He said that one shouldn't have a problem as long as that person is being kind and fair to the surrogate mother and does everything legally.

Onir told the tabloid, "I feel that this is because people want to have a control over, especially, women's bodies. I feel that it is totally a women's prerogative between the two women, the surrogate mother and the mother, if they want to do this. Sometimes it's also necessary for health reasons. There are various reasons why one would want to do it through surrogacy and no one has a right to judge that person. We are always judging people. Why do you have to judge someone's happiness. As long as that person is being kind and fair to the person who's being the surrogate mother and as long as everything is being done legally, why should anybody have a problem with that? Someone else is finding happiness, it's something which doesn't harm anybody. It's not harming you or me the way someone else has a child. Why are we bothered about it?"

In the past, many celebrities have welcomed babies via surrogacy for which they have been ridiculed saying that they just want to maintain their figure. Reacting to this, Onir said that sometimes we give too much importance to trolling and people who want to rant will rant. He emphasized that why shouldn't be going importance to these trolls adding that living a beautiful life is more important than reacting to negativity.

Priyanka and Nick had announced the arrival of their newborn with a note on social media that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."