Onir Reacts To Defence Ministry Rejecting His Script Based On Gay Major

Recently it was reported that director Onir's upcoming film We Are has been rejected by the Ministry Of Defence since it was inspired by the story of a gay army officer who had to quit his job because it proved difficult for him to be in the Indian Army after coming out as a homosexual.

The film was a sequel to his 2010 film I Am and was supposed to go on floors in Kolkata in April.

Sonam Kapoor Criticizes MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar's Remarks On The LGBTQIA Community

In an interview with NDTV, Onir reacted to these reports and said, "According to the new law, if you have any character or anything to do with the forces, the Indian army, you have to get an NOC from the Indian army to be able to make that film. Otherwise, you won't be able to get that certified. On December 16, I formally applied (for the NOC) with my script, which I think treats everything with a lot of dignity and respect. I am not out here to demean anybody. I have a lot of love and respect for the Indian army."

He continued, "Then, the day before yesterday is when I got the email and I was told that the 'content has been examined, analysed and rejected.' I, of course, have asked for clarification, asked why exactly (was it rejected). I was told over phone, it has not yet come in writing, that because there is no problem with the script. But, the fact that I have shown a gay character as an army man is illegal."

Renuka Shahane And Onir Join KASHISH Advisory Board; The 2021 Edition Will Have The Theme, 'Unlock With Pride'

During the course of the interview, Onir also pointed out how he could show homosexuality and police abuse of a gay character in his films in 2005 when homosexuality was still criminalised by law. The Supreme Court had decriminalised homosexuality in 2018.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker also took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts on the topic through a series of tweets.

Onir tweeted, "I have utmost respect and love for my army and wish they would not discriminate anyone who wants to serve the country because of their sexuality."

He also tweeted, "It's a long long road to being treated as equal citizens, who have the right like every other citizen to serve our nation and its army. Why should one's sexuality decide if one is capable? miles to go before we sleep."

Onir continued in another tweet, "75 years of independence, more than three years since he Supreme Court of india had decriminalised homosexuality but as a society we are a long way from being treated as equals. While 56 countries across the world accepts #lgbtqi in the army ,it is still illegal the indian army."

"It's a long long road to being treated as equal citizens, who have the right like every other citizen to serve our nation and it's army . Why should one's sexuality decide if one is capable ? "... miles to go before we sleep," he continued in another tweet.

For the unversed, last year in a letter addressed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had urged filmmakers to obtain a 'No Objection Certification' when dealing with subjects or characters related to the defence forces.