Pakistani Actor Feroze Khan’s Ex-Wife Shares Domestic Violence Evidence; Here’s What Latter Has To Say

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has been all over the headlines today courtesy of the domestic violence allegations levelled against him. According to media reports, Feroze Khan's ex-wife Aliza Sultan has accused him of domestic violence and has submitted evidence of the alleged torture between 2020 and 2022. Aliza's pics showing her bruises have gone viral on social media. The allegations have sparked debate on social media and several Pakistani actors have called out Feroze and demanded a ban against him.

Although Feroze had maintained a stoic stance on his separation so far, he has issued a statement after the domestic violence allegations were levelled against him. Sharing a post on social media, Feroze wrote, "I, Feroze Khan, vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumours mill. These allegations have no basis in truth or reality. I fully intend to institute legal processings against the perpetrators of these actions and I have instructed my legal team accordingly".

He further emphasised, "I would categorically like to state that I have always followed the law in its true letter and spirit and have never knowingly hurt another human being. I very strongly believe in all human rights of every human inhabiting planet earth".

Furthermore, Feroze also reacted to the criticism coming from his counterparts and shared another post on his Instagram account. He shared an old post which had the caption, "I made no friends in the industry". Sharing the post, Feroze wrote, "Hold!".

Earlier, Aliza Sultan had announced her separation from Feroze with a post on social media. Calling off her four years marriage, Aliza wrote, "In addition to a continuous physical and psychological violence during his period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmail and degradation at my husband's hands". To note, Aliza and Feroze have two kids together.