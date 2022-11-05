Palak Muchhal-Mithoon's Wedding: Singer Looks Radiant In Her Haldi & Mehendi Ceremony Photos
Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon are all set to get hitched on Sunday (November 6, 2022). If reports are to be believed, the couple started dating when they were working together on Mohit Suri's 2013 film Aashiqui 2. Mithoon was one of the music directors on that film while Palak had lent her voice to two tracks 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' and 'Meri Aashiqui' in that Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor starrer.
Ahead of the D-day, Palak kickstarted her pre-wedding festivities with her family and close friends. We came across some pictures from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies doing the rounds on social media. Have a look at them.
Oh-So-Beautiful!
The bride-to-be Palak glowed in a yellow lehenga which she paired up with flower accessories.
Happy Faces
Palak's singer brother Palaash Muchhal took to his Instagram handle to share a picture in which he is seen happily applying haldi on the cheeks of his sister. He captioned the picture as, "Behen ki Haldi #PalMit."
Sheeba Strikes A Pose
Actress Sheeba also graced Palak's haldi ceremony. She is seen posing for a picture with the bride-to-be's brother Palash Muchhal.
Don't Miss This Adorable Moment!
Cricketer Smriti Mandhana also attended Palak's haldi function. Here's a cute moment featuring the duo.
A Sneak-Peek Into Palak's Mehendi Ceremony
The singer picked up a teal lehenga for her mehendi ceremony and looked every bit beautiful in it.
Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali
Here are a few glimpses of Palak getting mehendi applied on her hands. The smile on her face speaks volume about her happiness.
Jeet Gannguli Poses For A Snap With Bride-To-Be
Music composer Jeet Gannguli dropped a picture from Palak's mehendi ceremony on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Mehndi lagake rakhna" palakmuchhal3 our adorable songstress! May you be blessed with all the happiness and love in this new journey of life 🙏🎸."
Happiness Is In The Air!
Palak's brother Palaash shared another picture from the mehendi function and captioned it as, "Behen ki Mehndi ♥️ #PalMit."
In her career spanning more than a decade, Palak has delivered several hit songs like 'Laapata' (Ek Tha Tiger), 'Chaahun Main Ya Naa' (Aashiqui 2), 'Sanam Teri Kasam' (Sanam Teri Kasam), to name a few.