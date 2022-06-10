Palak Tiwari Bags A Role In Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Report

Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been the talk of the town ever since the makers announced it. According to the buzz, the film has now been titled Bhaijaan though there is no official confirmation yet on this development.

The film has already hit the shooting floors in Hyderabad and we now hear that there's a new addition to its cast. After Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss fame, the latest reports suggest that the makers have roped in Shweta Tiwari's actress-daughter Palak Tiwari for a pivotal role. It is being speculated that she has been cast opposite singer-actor Jassie Gill in the film.

A report in ETimes quoted a source as saying, "Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot."

For the unversed, Palak worked as an assistant director on Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth. She shot to fame with Harrdy Sandhu's music video 'Bijlee Bijlee'. More recently, she starred opposite Aditya Seal in another music titled 'Mangta Hai Kya'.

With Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, fans will get to see her acting chops on the big screen. Palak will also be seen in the horror film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

Coming back to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the family entertainer also features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam in pivotal roles. Earlier, Salman's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma was also supposed to be a part of this flick. However, reports suggest that the actor has now exited the project owing to creative differences.