Palak Tiwari To Star Alongside Varun Dhawan In A Comedy Film Helmed By David Dhawan?

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is already a bonafide star in the making. She got a tremendous response to her hit song 'Bijlee Bijlee' alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Palak will also be making her debut with the movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter opposite Vivek Oberoi. Now the latest development suggests that she has also been roped in alongside Varun Dhawan to star in a comedy film.

A source close to Palak Tiwari revealed to BollywoodLife that she has been approached to star opposite Varun Dhawan since the two will also be seen in an advertisement together. The source added that Palak has been approached by Varun's father and veteran director David Dhawan to will be reportedly helming the project. This was after it was found that Varun and Palak's pairing is already becoming popular before their advertisement has even released.

The source added that though David Dhawan has not decided on the concept of the film, he is planning to make it a fresh script instead of a remake of his previous movies. The source went on to say that the movie will definitely be of that of a comedy genre and everything is under process now. The source concluded by stating that the pre-production process will start after David Dhawan finalizes the cast.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari had grabbed several eyeballs recently after she was spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. She was seen hiding her face as the paparazzi clicked them together. However, despite dating rumours being sparked after that, several reports have claimed that the two are just good friends and had just stepped out for a casual friendly dinner.

Earlier in an interview with Spotboye last year in September, Palak Tiwari had spoken about being compared to her mother Shweta Tiwari. On this, she had said, "I will not call it fear. I would say pride more than anything. I will feel proud to be her daughter. That has never really stopped or scared me, I feel very comfortable and I am okay with the comparisons as I have realised it's inevitable. As long as I am not competing with my mother, she will never compete with me. She is my biggest cheerleader. That's all that matters."