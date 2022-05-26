Panchayat 2 Star Neena Gupta Says She Feels Bad & Hurt, Wishes She Was Younger Now

The second season of Panchayat has taken social media by storm. From lauding the its storyline and its star cast to sharing several memes on the web series' dialogues, netizens just can't have enough of it. Among all the praise and positive reactions, actress Neena Gupta who plays the role of Manju Devi, says that she wishes she was younger now, and she has a valid point for having such wish.

She told Times Now, "I am very grateful and thankful to god that 'der aye durust aaye' but it did come. On the other hand, I sometimes feel very bad and hurt and sad, that I wish I was younger now and then, I would have so many opportunities. Because when I came, there were only films and Doordarshan, so yes, I am very grateful and I really thank god everyday that I at least got it."

While speaking about her character Manju Devi, when the Badhaai Ho actress was asked if she drew inspiration from her own life to portray the character, she denied by saying that she does not think like that. However, she feels that Manju Devi is indeed her village version.

She said, "My acting method is different, but what you're saying is true, Manju Devi is my village version. Now, she'll see growth too, as I have had, but while doing it, I work differently. My dress should be apt as per the character, the nylon saree and the veil on my head automatically makes me feel like her, then there's the language and I mean the lines that I am saying."

She went on to add that she has acted for so many years that even when she doesn't mean something and it's only acting, she can do that as an average performance. For her, the main thing is to mean what she is saying in front of the camera.

She concluded by saying, "Thirdly, you listen to what the actor in front of you is saying, mostly people don't listen, it happens to me too, so these things. What you're saying is true because she has a lot of shades."