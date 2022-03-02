Pankaj Kapur Confirms Daughter Sanah Kapur's Wedding; Video From Pre-Wedding Festivities Go Viral

After Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding, next in line is Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur. According to reports, the actor's sister and daughter of stars Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur is all set to tie the knot with another star kid Mayank, son of actors Manoj and Seema Pahwa.

Notably, Sanah who had starred in Shahid and Alia Bhatt's 2015 release Shaandaar is getting married tomorrow (March 3, 2022) in Mahabaleshwar. Both the families are currently busy with the pre-wedding festivities like mehendi and sangeet which will be taking place tonight (March 2).

It's said that the Kapurs and Pahwas have been family friends for years and Sanah and Mayank have known each other for a long time. The duo reportedly got engaged a while ago among the presence of family and friends.

Pankaj Kapur also confirmed the news to Bombay Times. He said, "I don't want to talk much about this, but yes it is my daughter's wedding and that's about it." According to the outlet, the actor opened up about the wedding during preparation, with festive songs like 'Sweety Tera Drama' from Bareilly Ki Barfi being played in the background.

Meanwhile, videos from the pre-wedding celebrations are going viral on social media. Actor Vivaan Shah shared a small video on his Instagram page to congratulate Sanah.

Sanah and Manoj can be seen enjoying the party as a band plays some folk music and the couple danced around with friends and family. The caption read, "Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you'll Baa would have been soooop proud Sanuuu."

On the work front, Pankaj will soon be seen in Jersey that is slated to hit theatres on April 14. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur play lead roles in the film that is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit Jersey.