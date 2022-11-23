Despite Pan-Indian Success, Pankaj Tripathi Isn’t Interested In South Films & The Reason Will Surprise You

After playing smalls roles in various films and getting unnoticed, Pankaj Tripathi finally rose to fame after playing the pivotal role of Sultan Qureshi in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 directorial venture Gangs Of Wasseypur.

Since then, the actor has come a long way in his career and has been continuously getting meaty roles in various film as well as web shows. While most of this year's Bollywood releases have failed to make a mark at the box office, pan-Indian films like Kantara, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2 among others have been ruling the ticket window in 2022.

Amid the success of dubbed Tollywood releases, Pankaj Tripathi recently revealed that he isn't interested in doing South projects. Yes, you read that right! Speaking at the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa, he also revealed that he is not looking forward to work in Hollywood as well and his reason might surprise you.

The Mirzapur star has been continuously rejecting Tollywood films as he's not familiar with the regional languages down South and is comfortable with Hindi.

Talking about working in South and Hollywood films, he said, "While language is not a barrier for me, I prefer Hindi cinema. It's because I am comfortable with Hindi, main uss language ko samajhta hoon, uski bhavnaon ko, nuances ko behtar samajhta hoon (I understand the language better, I understand its emotions and nuances better). Forget Hollywood, I get offers from Telugu and Malayalam filmmakers but I feel I won't be able to do justice to those films because I won't be able to speak the language."

The actor further stated, "I won't be able to bring out the feeling. Having said that, if someone can write a Hindi-speaking character for me, then I am open to working in any language film."

At last, Pankaj Tripathi added that he's very busy with various Hindi projects in his kitty and has no time to "consider Hollywood or other language films".

While the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor might not be seen doing South films in the near future, he had tried his hands in Tollywood projects and featured in Doosukeltha (Telugu) in 2013 and Kaala (Tamil) in 2018. Interestingly, he was also seen in Chris Hemsworth's Extraction in a short role.

On the career front, he was last seen in Disney+Hostar's Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach and will next be seen in OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam.