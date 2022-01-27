Pankaj Tripathi Urges To Include Khadi In Lifestyle To Provide Employment To Innumerable People

Actor Pankaj Tripathi who recently visited his hometown to spend some quality time with his family, used his power as a public figure and promised many khadi artisans of Gopalganj to promote their work, and also bought their products.

Speaking about the same, Tripathi told Hindustan Times, "I was told that these artisans in Gopalganj, Bihar were performing well, making khadi products. The place is nice and only 10 - 15kms away from my village. The motive behind doing this was that the interest towards local products increases. I purchased a handmade rug and it has turned out to be so good. It was priceless."

He further urged people to include khadi products in their lifestyle, because khadi is a mark of being an Indian and it will also provide employment to many needy people.

"It will provide employment to innumerable people, thereby, improving the economic conditions of our country. Khadi is the mark of being an Indian. We must include it in our lifestyle and make the best use of it," said the Mirzapur actor.

He further said that being a public figure, it is his responsibility to promote small business and help the underprivileged.

"Mujhe khadi se prem ho gaya hai. Main chahta hoon India ke harr aadmi yeh soche. As a celebrity, it is my duty to do this. Me going and visiting them will make them popular in my village, more people will visit them. Zimmedaari hai ki jitna kar sakte hain, silently karte hain. It is the society which has made us actors, and in return we can only give them entertainment," concluded the Stree actor.