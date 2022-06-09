Pardes Actress Mahima Chaudhry Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; Anupam Kher Shares Her Story Of Courage

Mahima Chaudhry who made her acting debut with Subhash Ghai's 1997 film Pardes opoosite Shah Rukh Khan, is suffering from breast cancer. Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is working with her on a project, made this revelation in an Instagram video.

Kher hailed Mahima as a hero and revealed that the Dhadkan actress wanted him to disclose the news. In the video, Mahima recalled how Anupam Kher called her to do his film when she was getting treated in the hospital.

The actress revealed that she has been receiving calls to do web shows and films but she couldn't take them up because she had no hair. Later, Mahima is seen getting emotional while talking about how she asked Anupam if she can do his film with a wig. The actress further mentioned that she had no symptoms of cancer and it was diagnosed in her routine checkups.

Anupam captioned the video as, "Story of Mahima Chaudhry's courage and cancer. I called Mahima Chaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film The Signature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has breast cancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima."

He further added, "You are my hero! Friends, send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is back on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her."

Have a look at the video.

Mahima Chaudhary is known for starring in films like Pardes, Dhadkan, Daag: The Fire, Kurukshetra, Lajja, Dil Hai Tumhara to name a few. Her last outing was Dark Chocolate in 2016. Mahima tied the knot with Bobby Mukherji in 2006 and got divorced in 2013. They are parents to a daughter Ariana.