Paresh Rawal Says He Will Charge A Bomb For Hera Pheri 3 To Play Same Old Baburao; Adds 'Story Has To Be Good'

Among all the memorable characters that Paresh Rawal has essayed on screen, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from the Hera Pheri franchise enjoys a huge fan following. After Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri, everyone has been waiting with bated breath for the makers to come up with Hera Pheri 3.

While fans are hoping for a new sequel of the cult comedy, Paresh Rawal in his latest interview stated that that even though the franchise enjoys a massive popularity, he is not keen on returning to essay Baburao Ganpatrao Apte on screen unless the story is good.

The veteran actor told ETimes, "If you ask me honestly, there is no excitement left in me for any of my characters unless it is put in a different backdrop. We have an ideal example of a sequel and it is of Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. This is how a sequel should be."

He added, "If I have to do the same thing again, usi prakar ki dhoti pehenke, chashme lagake chalna hai (if I have to wear a similar dhoti and walk in the same way with glasses)... except for money, of course, I will charge a bomb! So apart from money, there will be no joy for me. So the story has to be good. If we are coming up with a sequel of Hera Pheri after so many years, with the same old ghisa-pita jokes, it will not work. It should evolve and only then I will be excited about it. Otherwise, wahi chabaya hua niwala firse chabana hai, it will not give that excitement to me."

When asked to describe his co-stars, Paresh called Akshay a 'family man' and Suniel as his '3 a.m. friend.' In 2019, Inder Kumar had revealed that he will be directing Hera Pheri 3 with the original cast. However, there has been no update on the same since his announcement.

With respect to films, Paresh Rawal was last seen stepping into the shoes of late Rishi Kapoor in his swansong, Sharmaji Namkeen.