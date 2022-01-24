Parineeti Chopra On Her Crying In Her Show Hunarbaaz, Says She Cannot Be 'Fake'

Parineeti Chopra is currently seen as one of the judges on the talent reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan along with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. In one of the promos of the show, the actress was seen getting teary-eyed after listening to the struggle story of one of the contestants named Akash Singh who revealed to the judges that due to his battle with poverty, he did not even have food to eat. However, Parineeti's breaking down on the show received mixed responses. While some shared her sentiments, others called it gimmicky or fake. Now, in a recent interview, the actress opened up about the same.

Parineeti Chopra said that she can be anything but fake while expressing her emotions. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress spoke to Pinkvilla saying, "See, I can be anything but I can't be fake. They are struggling to earn their livelihood but are so talented. But think about how life can be unfair sometimes, it makes me very emotional. So, I think that's what happened at that time. Whatever it is, I'm just going to be real on this show."

The actress added that she could not hold back her tears after listening to Akash Singh's story because she could not believe that life was so hard on him despite him being so talented. The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actress said, "To hear a story like that, coupled with the talent that he showed, I couldn't hold back my tears. I couldn't believe that he didn't get the world because he deserves it."

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Parineeti Chopra had also defended her show amidst accusations of it selling sob stories of contestants for TRPs. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress had said, "I think people who are not associated with reality shows speak like that. I am giving first-hand information from my experience. We are never given a script nor told what to say. We have never met these contestants and react to their performances as it happens. I think if there is an emotional story, why wouldn't we share it? The talent is not fake and they get just one take to perform. The reality is very real on the show." Meanwhile, on the work front, she has movies like Animal and Uunchai on her kitty.