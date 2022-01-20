Parineeti Chopra On Working With Sooraj Barjatya In Uunchai, Calls Him 'Maestro Of Family Entertainers'

Parineeti Chopra is in a happy space when it comes to her recent line-up of movies. The actress will also be seen in the Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai for which she had started shooting in Nepal in October last year. In a recent interview, the actress got candid about working with the ace director in the movie.

Talking to Mid-Day about the same, Parineeti Chopra said, "Working with Sooraj sir has been a dream for any actor, including me. He is the maestro of family entertainers. My parents were thrilled when I told them that Sooraj sir has cast me in Uunchai."

Parineeti Chopra: My Goal Is To See The Entire Planet In This Lifetime

The Girl On The Train actress furthermore called Sooraj Barjatya a 'masterclass in humility'. Talking further about the Hum Apke Hai Kon director, Parineeti Chopra said, "Sooraj sir is an even better person than I had imagined. Simply by being himself, he is a masterclass in humility. I can't believe that Sooraj sir, who has created milestones in Indian cinema, has chosen me to be a part of his cinematic vision." Parineeti also said about her exciting line-up of movies saying, "One needs to constantly collaborate with people who can push you to excel, and better your craft."

Parineeti Chopra Expresses Gratitude On Her Three Film Releases In The Year 2021

Speaking of Uunchai, the movie boasts of a stellar star cast apart from Parineeti Chopra namely superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Nafisa Ali, Boman Irani, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. On October 11, last year, Parineeti had shared pictures from the sets of Uunchai wherein she could be seen in a candid frame with Sooraj Barjatya. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress shared a heartfelt message wherein she was all praises for the director. She also wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday and expressed her excitement about working with veteran actors like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani.

Parineeti Chopra had stated, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India's family entertainers and I can't wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast. Mr Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan. Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher, Boman sir @boman_irani, and Neena mam @neena_gupta. And for the first time with Sarika ma'am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya." Apart from this, Parineeti will also be seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.