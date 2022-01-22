Parineeti Chopra Says Superstars Of Our Country Will Never Change; 'They Have Given 25-30 Years Of Hard Work'

In the last few years with the advent of content-driven cinema and OTT platforms, there has a lot of discussion around the change in the star system in Bollywood. It is said that the phase of hero-worshiping is long gone and now the audience now look at actors as performers.

Recently, Parineeti Chopra in an interaction with the media for the promotions of her upcoming reality show Hunarbaaz, the actress talked about the changing fad in the industry and said that the "definition might change but the superstars will never change."

Parineeti Chopra Talks About The Best Advice She Received From Priyanka Chopra

"The definition of stars has changed a little bit over the past years. However, the superstars of our country will never change. They have given 25-30 years of hard work to their career. And nothing or no one can take that away. Today, I feel the audience's loyalty is split between everyone. They also care a lot about the content and don't just focus on who is the actor in it," Parineeti told the reporters, stated the Indian Express.

Parineeti Chopra Talks About The Best Advice She Received From Priyanka Chopra

On being asked if she would have wanted to be an actor back in time when they received abundant love from fans, the actress denied and added, "I am very happy where I am. I think this is great as we ride on meritocracy. You are awarded for your good work. This is the language that I understand. I have been an A-student and had to fight my way with the most intelligent people in the world for marks, ranks, and scholarships. Meritocracy is what I am most comfortable with and I am really happy to be an actor at this time."

Workwise, Parineeti is working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.