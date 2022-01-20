Parineeti Chopra Talks About The Best Advice She Received From Priyanka Chopra

Parineeti Chopra revealed the best piece of advice she has received from her cousin Priyanka Chopra in her recent chat with journalist Puja Talwar.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress said that PeeCee had advised her about dealing with expectations and responsibility. Parineeti told Puja, "The best advice that I got, was actually from my sister. She always says that you have the privilege of people's expectations, if people didn't have expectations from you, you would have been really depressed. So whenever you are in a film, they will expect you do something special, that's an amazing privilege but also a huge responsibility, so always give them something."

Parineeti recently completed a decade in the film industry. The actress had made her acting debut with Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma's Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011

After completing 10 years in Bollywood, Parineeti recently expressed her desire to turn producer just like her 'Mimi' didi.

"I do want to produce, and I want to do that because I feel that many times there is a struggle for actresses to get the kind of budgets, stories or casting that they sometimes need for their project. Of course, that is understandable because right now, the kind of collections that these sorts of projects garner demand that they have to be made at a certain budget. I have wanted to create a name for myself as someone who can sell a film on my own name. The process has started with films like Saina, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl On The Train, and that is the extension that I want to take into production. I think this year, I will definitely be thinking about it because I want to back content that is a little more out there and the kind of stuff that is not being made right now," Parineeti had told ETimes.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is all set to make her small screen debut as one of the judges on Colors' upcoming reality show Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan. Filmwise, the actress has Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and Sooraj Barjatya's next directorial Uunchai in her kitty.