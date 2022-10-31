Parineeti Chopra Wants Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti To Watch Hasee Toh Phasee; Here's Why

Parineeti Chopra in her recent interview with an entertainment portal, opened up on her actress-cousin, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

During the conversation when Parineeti was asked to pick up one film of hers that she would like her niece Malti to watch once she grows up, the Ishaqzaade star picked up her 2014 romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Explaining the reason behind the same, she said that's because it's her most kid-friendly movie.

Parineeti told Bollywood Hungama, "If MM had to watch any of my films, it would have to be Hasee Toh Phasee because that's my most kid-friendly film. I would want her to know that Tisha maasi is a crazy person and Hasee Toh Phasee would give her craziness. I would recommend that film."

Previously in an interview with Pinkvilla, Parineeti had bared her heart on being a 'maasi' (aunt) to Malti Marie and said, "She is so cute I want to eat her. Ya of course! She is just a miracle baby, the most beautiful baby the sweetest baby."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra via surrogacy in January this year. Later, the couple shared that their little bundle of joy was in NICU for over 100 days. From baby Malti's first trip to New York to their first Diwali celebrations together, Priyanka has been giving fans a sneak-peek of her adorable bond with her daughter.

In an interview with comedian and TV show host Lilly Singh, Priyanka had opened up on embracing motherhood and said, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no such notion as this is my child, and I will shape everything. They come to you in order to find and construct their own life. My parents were non-judgmental in a way because they recognised how much it benefitted me."

Coming back to Parineeti Chopra, the actress was last seen in Hardy Sandhu's Code Name: Tiranga. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai.