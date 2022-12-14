Pathaan Cast Fees Revealed: Money Charged By Shah Rukh Khan & His Co-Stars Will Leave You Jaw-Dropped

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan is among the most-hyped Bollywood films as it marks Shah Rukh Khan's big screen comeback after a gap of four years. He was last seen in Anand L Rai Zero in 2018 which flopped badly at the box office.

Also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles, Pathaan is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe in which SRK is rumoured to be playing the titular role.

The spy thriller is slated to hit the theatres next month, on January 25, and everyone is desperately waiting for its release.

Recently, the makers unveiled its first song, Besharam Rang, featuring SRK and Deepika in their hottest avatars. The whole team is elated with the initial response to the posters and song, however, did you know how much money SRK and his co-stars charged for Pathaan? Let's take a look at the list here.

