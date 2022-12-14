Pathaan Cast Fees Revealed: Money Charged By Shah Rukh Khan & His Co-Stars Will Leave You Jaw-Dropped
Siddharth Anand's Pathaan is among the most-hyped Bollywood films as it marks Shah Rukh Khan's big screen comeback after a gap of four years. He was last seen in Anand L Rai Zero in 2018 which flopped badly at the box office.
Also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles, Pathaan is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe in which SRK is rumoured to be playing the titular role.
The spy thriller is slated to hit the theatres next month, on January 25, and everyone is desperately waiting for its release.
Recently, the makers unveiled its first song, Besharam Rang, featuring SRK and Deepika in their hottest avatars. The whole team is elated with the initial response to the posters and song, however, did you know how much money SRK and his co-stars charged for Pathaan? Let's take a look at the list here.
Shah Rukh Khan
Despite several flops, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly charging a whopping amount for Pathaan. It is being said that the King Khan of the Hindi film industry asked for Rs 100 crores for his role as a spy.
Deepika Padukone
The actress, who is currently making headlines for her sensuous moves in Besharam Rang song, plays the female lead opposite SRK in the film. For her part, Deepika Padukone reportedly charged Rs 15 crore for the spy thriller.
John Abraham
John Abraham is playing the main antagonist in Siddharth Anand's directorial. For the prominent part in Pathaan, the actor is allegedly being paid Rs 20 crore. After a long time, he'll be playing a negative part on the silver screen and fans are super excited.
Salman Khan
Yes, you read that right! Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is also a part of Pathaan. Since the film is a part of YRF's spy universe, Salman also has a cameo role in it. According to reports, the superstar hasn't charged a single penny for his part thanks to his close bond with SRK. He'll be seen as Avinash from the Tiger franchise.