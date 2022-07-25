Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's Look Unveiled In New Motion Poster; Director Reveals Actress Has A Fierce Role

Yash Raj Films' upcoming film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been the talk of the town for all the right reasons. With the makers closely guarding every single element of this marquee tentpole, there is a tremendous buzz and anticipation around this action entertainer, which marks King Khan's return in a full-fledged role on the big screen after five years.

On June 25 which marked 30 glorious years of the actor's incredible career in showbiz, the makers had unveiled Shah Rukh Khan's smashing look from the film. Now, with just six months remaining for Pathaan to release the theatres, they have now released a glimpse of Deepika Padukone at her fiercest best.

Watch the new motion poster of Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone.

Director Siddharth Anand said in a statement, "Deepika Padukone is a massive, massive star (I have to say it twice) and her presence in Pathaan makes our film even more exciting and grand. No one has yet seen her look in Pathaan and we are thrilled to present a glimpse of her in our action spectacle. Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone's mind."

He claimed that Deepika will have a magnetic aura in this Shah Rukh Khan-starrer and added that her first film hints at that aspect.

"I have worked with her very early in her career and have seen her evolve over the years into a completely different and hungry actor, " the filmmaker lauded the actress with whom he had previously collaborated on Ranbir Kapoor-headlined 2008 film, Bachna Ae Haseeno.

The filmmaker feels that Deepika is a true pan India superstar and her presence in Pathaan makes the project supremely exciting.

"Deepika is a rare actor with a pan Indian appeal like no other and having her in a film, looking the way she is, is a huge USP. We wanted to cast someone who has an appeal across gender and age and there is no bigger star in India today than Deepika Padukone. We can't wait to unveil her character in the film when it releases only on the big screen on Jan 25th, 2023," he mentioned in his statement.

Pathaan marks Deepika Padukone's fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Recently, some leaked pictures of the duo from their shooting schedule went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop drooling over SRK's chiselled physique and Deepika's bikini bod.

Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!