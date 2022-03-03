Pathaan: Kamaal R Khan Takes A Jibe At Shah Rukh Khan's Film, Says 'So Now He Is Going To Save The Country'

Shah Rukh Khan sent his fans into a frenzy recently as he announced his much-awaited film Pathaan. The movie is all set to be released on January 25, 2023. However, it seems not everyone is enamoured by the same. Actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took to his social media handle to take a dig at the movie.

Kamaal R Khan shared a tweet wherein he joked how Shah Rukh Khan is walking down the same path as Akshay Kumar and doing patriotic films. The Deshdrohi actor added that if the superstar wishes to save the country, he should go on the border and fight against the Chinese military instead of giving 'Fake Gyaan' in the theatres. His tweet read, "Ab #Akki Ka Deshbhakti Ka Bhoot #SRK par Bhi Chadha hai. So now he is going to save the country. Lol! Are you people joking? If SRK wants to save the country, then he should go on the border to fight with the Chinese military instead of giving fake Gyaan in the theatre. #Pathaan." Take a look.

Ab #Akki Ka Deshbhakti Ka Bhoot #SRK par Bhi Chadha hai. So now he is going to save the country. Lol! Are you people joking? If SRK wants to save the country, then he should go on border to fight with Chinese military instead of giving fake gyaan in the theatre. #Pathaan — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 3, 2022

One of the fans of Shah Rukh Khan called KRK as a negative person and said that he will also give negative reviews to Pathaan but that it will break all records and cross Rs 300 crore by its fifth weekend. On this, Kamaal R Khan replied to the user that Shah Rukh's fans are saying the same thing for the past 9 years. He added that despite this, all of the megastar's last few movies have been a disaster.

Shah Rukh Khan Finally Announces Pathaan, Film To Release On January 25, 2023

The former Bigg Boss 3 contestant wrote, "Last 9 years Se #SRK Ke Bhakts Yahi Kahte Aa Rahe Hain. Aur SRK Ek Ke Baad Ek disaster Deta Jaa Raha Hai. Iss Baar Bhi Kuch Alag Nahi Hoga. Ek Aur Dabba #Pathaan is on the way." Take a look at his post.

Last 9 years Se #SRK Ke Bhakts Yahi Kahte Aa Rahe hain. Aur SRK Ek Ke Baad Ek disaster Deta Jaa Raha Hai. Iss Baar Bhi Kuch Alag Nahi Hoga. Ek Aur Dabba #Pathan is on the way. https://t.co/eSV1dsNyP3 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 3, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan Says He Does Not Feel Strange About Announcing Pathaan After A Long Gap

Lastly, KRK also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will be a 'sure shot disaster.'The Ek Villain actor furthermore stated that the movie will flop more than Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan. Kamaal R Khan lastly made a bold statement wherein he claimed that he will stop reviewing movies if Pathaan is not a disaster.