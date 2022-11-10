Pathaan Will Showcase Deepika Padukone In Her Hottest Self; Siddharth Anand Spills The Beans

The makers of Pathaan unveiled the much awaited teaser of the espionage thriller on Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday this year and it received a lot of love from every nook and corner. The Siddharth Anand directorial marks King Khan's return to the big screen in a full-fledged role after four years.

Besides superstar Shah Rukh Khan's whistleworthy avatar and watching him go all guns blazing, another reason why fans went drooling over it is Deepika Padukone's sultry hot avatar. We see her raising up the oomph factor and even beating the baddies to pulp.

Speaking about his leading lady Deepika, Siddharth said that Pathaan will present her at her hottest and coolest best.

He shared, "Deepika Padukone is up there with the biggest of superstars in the history of Hindi cinema. And we knew we had written a role for her in Pathaan that is not only breathtaking but one that also justifies her superstardom. Pathaan will showcase her in probably her hottest and at the same time, the coolest self."

When Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were shooting for a lavish song in Mallorca, Spain for Pathaan, some of the pictures from the film's sets there spread like wild fire on social media. Fans couldn't go drooling over SRK's eight-pack abs and Deepika's perfect bikini bod. After finishing the shoot of this track, they headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule.

Speaking about the super-hot pairing of Shah Rukh and Deepika, Siddharth said, "The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that's unprecedented."

The filmmaker said that he feels that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have electric chemistry with each other and look very hot with each other. He further mentioned that it's rare to find a pairing like theirs and that their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also features John Abraham in a pivotal role. He essays the role of SRK's nemesis in the film.