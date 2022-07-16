Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif Raps With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter In This Fun BTS Video

The
makers
of
Phone
Bhoot
wished
Katrina
Kaif
a
very
happy
birthday
in
one
of
the
quirkiest
ways
possible.
Excel
entertainment
shared
a
video
where
Katrina
Kaif,
Ishaan
Khatter
,
and
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
can
be
seen
rapping.
The
video
is
refreshingly
fun,
candid,
and
super
spontaneous
whereas
Katrina
Kaif's
latest
fringe
haircut
is
like
a
breath
of
fresh
air!
This
is
the
very
first-time
audience
will
see
actress
rapping.
This
BTS
drop
from
the
upcoming
adventure
comedy
Phone
Bhoot
has
initiated
a
wave
of
curiosity
among
moviegoers.
The
Katrina
fans
are
equally
electrified
seeing
their
queen
slay
her
new
look
from
the
film.
Moreover,
we
can
say
that
there
is
a
lot
of
anticipation
building
up
for
the
film's
release.
Directed
by
Gurmmeet
Singh
and
written
by
Ravi
Shankaran
and
Jasvinder
Singh
Bath,
Phone
Bhoot
is
produced
by
Excel
Entertainment,
headed
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar.
The
film
is
all
set
to
be
released
on
4th
November
2022.