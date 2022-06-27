Phone Bhoot: Logo Of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter's Horror Comedy Unveiled

Speaking
about
the
horror
comedy,
Ishaan
Khatter
had
earlier
told
IANS,
"As
an
audience,
I
love
the
horror-comedy
genre
because
the
plot
gets
twisted
every
now
and
then,
which
makes
the
film
an
interesting
watch.
If
I
look
at
it
from
a
performer's
point
of
view,
so
many
shades
of
emotions
are
rolled
into
one
character."
According
to
reports,
Katrina
Kaif,
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
and
Ishaan
Khatter
essay
the
role
of
ghostbusters
in
this
movie.
With
its
first
look
featuring
the
lead
actors,
the
film
has
been
making
a
good
buzz
around
the
corners.
Directed
by
Gurmmeet
Singh
and
written
by
Ravi
Shankaran
and
Jasvinder
Singh
Bath,
Phone
Bhoot
is
produced
by
Excel
Entertainment,
headed
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar.