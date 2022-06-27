    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Phone Bhoot: Logo Of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter's Horror Comedy Unveiled

      By
      |

      Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel entertainment released a quirk asset of their upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, Starting Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

      phone-bhoot

      Sharing the quirky video unit as with the theme track of the film, the makers are all set to reveal the theatrical release date tomorrow. Have a look.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

      Speaking about the horror comedy, Ishaan Khatter had earlier told IANS, "As an audience, I love the horror-comedy genre because the plot gets twisted every now and then, which makes the film an interesting watch. If I look at it from a performer's point of view, so many shades of emotions are rolled into one character."

      According to reports, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter essay the role of ghostbusters in this movie.

      phone-bhoot-logo

      With its first look featuring the lead actors, the film has been making a good buzz around the corners.

      Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 12:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 27, 2022
      IIFA Banner
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X