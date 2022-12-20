Photographer Aldric Alexander On Challenges In Shooting For Different Genres

Having a diversified work profile is of great importance. True, isn't it? Individuals from different fields spend their lifetimes experimenting with new disciplines. Similarly, professional photographers have been able to dabble in other genres such as fashion, travel, and commercial shoots too. Speaking of which, Aldric Alexander is one such photographer who's been involved in different genres that exist in the photographic world today.

From clicking pictures of luxury cars to doing shoots for live concerts and famous influencers, Aldric Alexander is trying to bring out the best in his photographer's persona. However, it's not easy, right? There might have been some challenges! Addressing this, Aldric says, "Of course, there are a lot of differences between shooting for a car and shooting at an event."

Adding further, he says, "While shooting for a luxury car, we need to involve a lot of details. Like if it's a Ferrari, we need to make sure the logo is correctly depicted, and so on. And when shooting for events, one needs to have a good timing sense and also some basic knowledge about the event that he's covering. Therefore, before going on an event shoot, I quickly scan through the person's social media handle and Google images. This helps me get an insight into what kind of image they are looking for."

Aldric Alexander has also done shoots for lifestyle influencers like Natalia Itani, Shahad Al Jumaily,

Shahad Al Khattab, and more. Sharing his experience on doing such shoots, he says, "Here we need to focus on two things: the person and his lifestyle. It's particularly tough to capture the lifestyle; however, there's always a way out."

Aldric Alexander has also founded a company called Aldric A Productions L.L.C. Fz. He has worked with brands like Porsche Middle East, Ferrari Middle East, Audi Middle East, Jeep Middle East, Bugatti UAE, Fiat Middle East, Polestar Dubai, and Dubai Police. We hope that he will explore even more genres via his photography skills.