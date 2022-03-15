PM Narendra Modi Says There Is A Campaign To Discredit Vivek Agnihotri's Film The Kashmir Files

Many actors and filmmakers have been supporting director Vivek Agnihotri's recent release The Kashmir Files. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also joined the bandwagon and said that such films "reveal the truth".

In the video, now going viral on the Indian social media application Koo, shows PM Modi claiming that there has been a "conspiracy" to discredit the film. Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting in Delhi, he called out critics of the films and added that the film's story was deliberately kept hidden.

In the video shared on Koo, PM can be heard saying, "The entire Jamaat (gang) that raised the flag of freedom of expression has been furious for 5-6 days. Instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and art, there's a conspiracy to discredit it."

He also expressed concern that the truth should be brought out in a proper manner and said that people who had been hiding the truth are now surprised. "My concern is not just the film. I believe that it is beneficial for the nation to bring out the truth in the right way. It can have many aspects. Some see one thing, others see something else."

"Those who think that this film is not right should make their own film. Who's stopping them? But they are surprised that the truth that they kept hidden for so many years is not coming out," he concluded by saying, "Those who live for the truth have a responsibility to stand with the truth at such a time."

The movie, directed and written by Vivek Agnihotri, reportedly depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others. Apart from filmmakers and actors several stars have also exempt the entertainment tax for the film.